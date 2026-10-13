Shakhtar to use Stamford Bridge for Champions League home games

Shakhtar Donetsk will host AEK Athens in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Oct. 14, with the London stadium serving as the Ukrainian club’s home ground for European fixtures this season, according to ESPN. The match will be played nearly 1,700 miles from Donetsk.

Shakhtar have not played at their Donbas Arena since 2014. ESPN reports the club sought a venue for its four group-stage home fixtures this season amid security concerns tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The club has staged ‘home’ European fixtures in Poland, Slovenia and Germany in recent years and were linked with using Brentford’s stadium before agreeing to play at Chelsea’s ground, ESPN adds. FC Shakhtar said the opportunity to host Champions League matches at Stamford Bridge is significant and thanked Chelsea for making the venue available, expressing confidence that matches in London will create memorable experiences for Ukrainian and English fans.

Chelsea, which has no European fixtures this season after finishing 10th in the Premier League, noted the club’s disappointing 2025-26 campaign and failure to qualify for European football as part of its reasoning for welcoming Shakhtar. A Chelsea statement said the clubs will work closely to ensure matchdays run safely and smoothly.

Stamford Bridge will host four Shakhtar group-stage matches: Shakhtar vs. AEK Athens, Oct. 14; Shakhtar vs. Sporting CP, Nov. 3; Shakhtar vs. Fenerbahce, Nov. 25; and Shakhtar vs. Real Madrid, Jan. 27. Shakhtar have largely played their domestic home matches at the Lviv Arena, roughly 600 miles from Donetsk, since 2014. The 2021 UK census records about 19,000 Ukraine-born people living in London. Chelsea were formerly owned by Roman Abramovich and were forced to sell the club in 2022 under UK government sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine.