Tee times set for first two rounds of 154th Open Championship

The 154th Open Championship begins Thursday. According to the tournament schedule, tee times for the first and second rounds are listed in Eastern Time, and amateurs are denoted with an asterisk.

The first round opens at 1:35 a.m. ET with the trio of Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry and James Nicholas. The morning wave runs through 11:21 a.m., which features Kazuki Higa, Jiho Yang and Nevill Ruiter *

Featured groupings on the first-day schedule include Scottie Scheffler with Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau at 4:58 a.m.; Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm at 5:09 a.m.; Justin Thomas, Alex Noren and Jason Day at 4:47 a.m.; Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun and Nicolai Højgaard at 9:42 a.m.; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick at 10:15 a.m.

The published pairings show several amateurs in the field, marked with an asterisk. Examples from the first-round list include Fifa Laopakdee (2:41 a.m.), Lev Grinberg (3:03 a.m.), Mateo Pulcini (3:25 a.m.), Mason Howell (8:31 a.m.), Tim Wiedemeyer (10:26 a.m.) and Nevill Ruiter (11:21 a.m.).

The second-round schedule begins at 1:35 a.m. ET with John Parry, Eric Cole and Tiger Christensen. Early second-round groups include Eugenio Chacarra, Matt Wallace and Max Greyserman (1:46 a.m.); Michael Brennan, Sahith Theegala and Laurie Canter (1:57 a.m.); Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell and Stuart Grehan * (2:08 a.m.); Sepp Straka, Joaquín Niemann and Kurt Kitayama (2:19 a.m.); and Tom Kim, Billy Horschel and Mason Howell * (3:25 a.m.).