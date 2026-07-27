Temwa Chawinga rejects underdog tag as Malawi head to WAFCON

Temwa Chawinga has dismissed the underdog label as Malawi prepare for their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations appearance. Malawi were drawn with defending champions Nigeria, plus Zambia and Egypt, a group many — including South Africa captain Refiloe Jane — have called the tournament’s toughest.

Chawinga said the squad will not be content merely to take part and set World Cup qualification as a minimum target. “It’s true we might be underdogs, but everyone knows we need to work hard to achieve everything,” she told ESPN. “If we could qualify for this tournament, we can go to the World Cup. We’re not just going there to participate. We’re going there to compete.”

The Scorchers’ first-ever WAFCON qualification marked a major milestone for the program. Chawinga described the achievement as a seminal moment and stressed its importance to the country. “This is our first time going to WAFCON, so we’re really looking forward to it. Every player knows how much it means,” she said, according to ESPN.

Malawi open the finals against Nigeria, the competition’s most successful side with a record 10 continental titles. Chawinga said defeating the Super Falcons in the opener would provide a major confidence boost. “To beat the defending champions would mean a lot to us,” she said. “It’s our first game, so it would boost our morale and give us confidence and motivation to do even better,” according to ESPN.

Much of the pre-tournament attention has focused on Temwa and her older sister Tabitha, Malawi’s all-time leading scorer. Temwa, who plays for the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, suggested opponents concentrating on the sisters could play into Malawi’s hands. “They know me and Tabitha. But they don’t know our other players or the way we play,” she said, according to ESPN.

Malawi Football Association president Fleetwood Haiya has publicly urged the team to aim for the title, a challenge Chawinga welcomed. “It’s not too much to ask,” she said, adding that belief from the federation and the nation must be matched on the pitch. Only four players in the current squad play outside Africa, underscoring the platform WAFCON could provide.