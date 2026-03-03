Texans expected to release veteran safety Jimmie Ward

The Houston Texans are expected to release veteran safety Jimmie Ward, according to information obtained by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move would end Ward’s brief tenure in Houston and return the experienced defensive back to the open market.

Ward, a long-time NFL veteran, joined the Texans after spending the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. Known primarily for his versatility in the secondary, Ward has played both safety and slot cornerback during his time in the league. His ability to move around the defensive backfield made him a valuable piece in multiple defensive schemes, and his presence in Houston brought experience to a relatively young roster.

By parting ways with Ward, the Texans signal another step in reshaping their roster around a younger core and recent draft additions. Teams frequently make these types of decisions in the offseason to create opportunities for emerging players and to adjust to overall roster-building priorities. A veteran defensive back with starting experience, Ward is expected to draw interest from teams seeking depth, leadership, and flexibility in the secondary.

During his NFL career, Ward has been regarded as a dependable and physical defender with strong tackling skills and the ability to match up against both receivers and tight ends. Coaches have often relied on him to communicate coverages and alignments in the back end of the defense, an important role in modern complex schemes. His playoff experience and time in high-pressure situations also add to his value for teams looking to stabilize their secondary.

While specific contractual and salary-cap details related to the Texans’ decision were not immediately available, such moves are typically influenced by a combination of performance evaluations, health, age, and financial considerations. Houston appears focused on building around its current defensive nucleus, and the release of a veteran like Ward fits within the broader pattern of teams balancing experience with long-term planning.

As Ward prepares for the next chapter of his career, his track record suggests he can still contribute in a meaningful role, whether as a starter, rotational defender, or mentor to younger defensive backs. His next destination will likely depend on scheme fit and the needs of teams looking to reinforce their secondary with a proven, adaptable veteran presence.