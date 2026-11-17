Late last January, during an off-day workout in an empty downtown Minneapolis arena, Stephen Curry felt his right knee begin to bother him, according to ESPN. The injury came four days after he was named an All-Star starter for an 11th time while averaging 27.2 points as the Golden State Warriors sat at 25-21.

Curry tried to play through what he described as a lingering soreness, scoring 26 against the Timberwolves, resting one game, then posting 27 in Utah and 23 against Detroit once the team returned home, according to ESPN. He told the team’s medical staff that swelling and stiffness had become too much, and he missed the next 27 games after consulting with Rick Celebrini, the franchise’s lead medical decision-maker.

According to ESPN, Curry said the episode in Detroit — where he described trying to hide the pain and executing a final and-1 floater before leaving the game — was the moment he began to get truly concerned. The situation illustrated a growing dichotomy: on the court Curry still produced performances coach Steve Kerr called “magical,” but off the court the focus had shifted to meticulous body maintenance.

Ten days ago, Curry sat down with ESPN to discuss the physical and mental challenges surrounding his knee injury, which derailed his 17th season and contributed to the Warriors finishing 37-45 and missing the playoffs, according to ESPN. One night after that conversation he scored 41 points against the Orlando Magic, surpassing LeBron James and Michael Jordan for the most 40-point games after age 35 in NBA history, according to ESPN.

Four days after the 41-point outburst, Curry tore an oblique in the first quarter in Houston. He attempted to play through a few possessions, even hitting a 3 before leaving the court in visible pain, and the Warriors expected him to miss close to a month, according to ESPN.

The Warriors struggled immediately without Curry. In the first game after his oblique injury, San Antonio opened 18-0 and beat Golden State by 38 points; three nights later New Orleans ended a six-game skid with a 21-point victory, according to ESPN. Curry then left the road trip to rehab his oblique in San Francisco with Celebrini as the team weighed how to navigate several weeks without him.