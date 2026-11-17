The NBA season is a month old, and Ben Golliver takes stock of all 30 teams. According to Golliver, the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics sit atop the standings, the defending champion New York Knicks are treading water, several contenders are dealing with star injuries, Oklahoma City has already completed an early-season trade and the New Orleans Pelicans have mounted a public trade request.

In Atlanta, Golliver writes, coach Quin Snyder began the season with a starting five of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu that produced a plus-20.3 net rating in 391 minutes. After eight games Snyder replaced 35-year-old McCollum with 19-year-old Kingston Flemings. The starters have played at a faster pace and shown a stingier defense in a small sample since the change, and Golliver says the No. 8 pick has already distinguished himself in a veteran rotation and should be in the All-Rookie conversation.

Golliver notes Boston has moved on after trading Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George. As of Tuesday, the Celtics lead the East in offensive rating and point differential, and George, 36, is playing some of his best basketball in years. Golliver says George is a natural fit in Boston’s 3-point heavy offense and is outperforming Brown in several advanced metrics, including win shares and player efficiency rating, with his health a key factor for the club’s continued pace.

The Brooklyn Nets present a mixed picture, Golliver writes. Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. are established impact players, and youngsters Mikel Brown Jr., Egor Demin and Nolan Traore have shown glimpses of potential. Still, Golliver says the Nets face a glaring problem in the middle after trading longtime center Nic Claxton, a deficiency that complicates optimism about the roster.

Golliver’s month-in review offers a team-by-team set of takeaways and observations across the league, with separate notes for each of the 30 franchises.