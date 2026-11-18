The Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche unveiled mountain-themed uniforms for the NHL Winter Classic in Salt Lake City, with Utah set to host Colorado at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. ET. Utah is the only NHL team that has not yet appeared in an outdoor game.

Utah’s Winter Classic look centers on a “mountain blue” jersey featuring a throwback interpretation of the team’s walking mammoth logo. The brown and beige detailing is intended as a nod to the fur of a woolly mammoth, and the inside hem includes a hexagon pattern honoring the state flag alongside “alpine snowflakes,” according to Fanatics. The Mammoth will wear blue helmets with the word “Utah” and a mammoth tusk crossing the “T.”

Chris Armstrong, Utah’s president of hockey operations, acknowledged the design challenge of staging a Winter Classic for a franchise in its third season. “The amazing challenge we had is that it’s obviously a two-year-old franchise getting the Winter Classic in its third season. So how do you sort of establish the history and roots of the game in a two-year-old franchise?” Armstrong told ESPN. He called the finished uniform a creative solution and suggested it could rank among the top Winter Classic jerseys.

Colorado’s Winter Classic kit also draws on alpine motifs. The front crest uses a Tuscan-style “C” with mountains nestled inside, and the jersey lettering is meant to evoke 19th-century Rocky Mountain town signage, according to Fanatics. A loop tag on the hem reads “5280” as a reference to Denver’s elevation in feet and its “Mile High City” nickname.

The Avalanche will wear burgundy helmets for the first time in a game, each adorned with a Colorado flag, and the team’s burgundy pants carry a diamond logo referencing ski slope difficulty ratings. The Salt Lake City Winter Classic will mark the 47th NHL regular-season outdoor game.