With six teams on bye in Week 11, roster decisions will require uncomfortable calls and risk-tolerant moves, according to the report.

Sean Payton reclaimed playcalling duties for the Denver Broncos in Week 5, and the offense has become more balanced since then. Denver has assembled a five-game win streak while Bo Nix’s production has shown increased consistency, the report notes.

Statistically, Nix has surged recently: over his past three outings he posted three of his four highest fantasy point and yardage totals of the season and recorded three consecutive multi-touchdown games. That represents a notable uptick after he totaled seven touchdowns across the six games prior, according to the analysis.

The Week 11 matchup favors Nix. The Las Vegas Raiders have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (19.9). Aside from Justin Herbert, every quarterback to face Las Vegas has scored at least 15 fantasy points, including Drew Lock, Malik Willis and Geno Smith, the report says. Those results stem from a one-dimensional pass rush and weak red-zone defense: the Raiders average just 10.5 pressures per game (tied for third fewest in the NFL) and have surrendered a league-worst 22 passing touchdowns (tied with the Arizona Cardinals).

With ample time to throw against a leaky secondary, the analysis concludes Nix is firmly positioned as a top-10 fantasy option at quarterback for Week 11.