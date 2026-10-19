Ugonna Onyenso surprised to be picked 53rd, now eyeing Isaiah Stewart’s role

Ugonna Onyenso was taken 53rd overall at the 2026 NBA Draft and arrived in Detroit as a player the Pistons hope can eventually fill the role vacated by Isaiah Stewart, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sent Detroit three future second-round picks.

The 22-year-old from Owerri, Nigeria, said he had once feared his NBA hopes were finished after a difficult stretch at Kansas State. Developed through the NBA Academy Africa and Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, Onyenso arrived at Kentucky in 2022 as a highly rated prospect. A foot injury disrupted his sophomore season, and his 2024-25 campaign at Kansas State produced averages of 2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks across 24 games.

A return to form at Virginia changed the trajectory of his final college season. Onyenso averaged 6.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and earned a spot on the ACC All-Defensive team, putting him back on the draft radar and renewing his belief he could reach the NBA.

Onyenso told ESPN he wants to be remembered for his defense. “I feel like my defense — what I bring on the floor defensively — because they lost a shot-blocker and I want them to know that I’m going to bring that shot-blocking ability back on defense for them too,” he said, adding he hopes one day to surpass Stewart in that facet.

Draft night unfolded unexpectedly. Onyenso said he thought he would go undrafted or be selected at 60, noting the Milwaukee Bucks had texted his agent saying they would take him at the final pick. He did not react when his name was called at 53; the pick was nominally made by the Houston Rockets, the rights were initially traded to the New York Knicks, and then moved to Detroit for cash considerations, according to ESPN.

Onyenso acknowledged the transition to the NBA will require adjustments. “The pace is the biggest difference,” he told ESPN. “My blocked shots have got to be on a different timing and I’m still figuring that out. Getting rebounds, getting pick-and-rolls really fast … requires getting in shape and conditioning myself more, but I’m getting there.” He has been working with Senegalese G League assistant coach Assane Sene, who spent the preseason with the Pistons’ big men and has urged Onyenso to manage expectations as he develops.