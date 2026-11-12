Arsenal hold Barcelona to 1-1 draw as inconsistencies persist

Arsenal earned a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou on Thursday, holding Barcelona to a stalemate in the UEFA Women’s Champions League as both clubs remained unbeaten in the competition and in contention for a top-four finish, according to Emily Keogh.

Frida Maanum gave Arsenal a surprise early lead; she has scarcely featured for the side this season, and her strike was only the third goal Barcelona has conceded in the tournament. Caroline Graham Hansen equalized for the hosts, maintaining Barcelona’s unbeaten home run in the Champions League at 11 games and extending their undefeated streak at Camp Nou to seven in the competition, the report said.

Barcelona dominated possession and chances but were uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal. Keogh wrote that the champions had 24 chances, 70% possession and 49 touches in the box, and registered 23 shots with an expected-goals figure of 2.15 yet managed only one goal. The account added that striker Ewa Pajor did not register a single shot.

The match highlighted Arsenal’s inconsistency, a recurring theme this season. Keogh noted the team’s recent swing from a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa to a 2-1 win over Liverpool and then this 1-1 result at Barcelona. Arsenal created seven chances with three on target and leaned on counterattacking efficiency to make the most of limited opportunities, according to the report.

League form remains a concern for Arsenal. Keogh reported that the Gunners sit 12 points behind Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City and are sixth in the table, though they remain on course to finish at least in playoff territory and could reach the top four if other teams slip up. The piece added that taking a point off the holders should boost morale ahead of Sunday’s decisive league meeting with London City Lionesses, while a trip to face OL Lyonnes follows next week.