Brewers’ NL title bottles featured labels honoring past postseason players

The Milwaukee Brewers’ National League championship celebration Thursday night carried a distinct historical touch: specially designed champagne bottle labels honoring players from the club’s postseason teams past and present. The title came 44 years after the franchise’s previous National League pennant, and the organization used the bottles to recognize those who were part of that long wait.

Rather than standard locker-room labeling, each bottle wrap listed a player’s name and the year or years they appeared in the postseason for Milwaukee. The design aimed to link the current roster’s achievement with the franchise’s playoff history and the individuals who contributed along the way.

Examples from the collection included a vintage-style bottle for 1981 reliever Rollie Fingers and a more recent label for 2026 infielder David Hamilton. The themed bottles were prepared for the pennant celebration and distributed during the team’s on-field festivities.

According to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, every player who appeared in at least one postseason game for the club received a dedicated bottle label. The gesture followed an earlier use of custom wraps this fall: after Milwaukee defeated the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, celebration bottles bore labels adorned with the names of different Wisconsin cities.

Those bottles raised by Brewers players and alumni answered one of the club’s long-running storylines with a visual tribute to its playoff contributors. Whether additional special labels will be used if Milwaukee advances further remains an open question as the team pursues its next victories; fans around the Badger State are four wins from finding out.