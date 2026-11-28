KC Concepcion, the Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver, has turned a difficult moment at the 2026 NFL scouting combine into a broader message about speech impediments. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound receiver approached a news conference in Indianapolis with visible hesitation, occasionally stumbling and repeating himself. Concepcion completed the interview, which went viral and drew millions of online viewers; social media reactions ranged from ridicule to praise for his decision to speak publicly.

Stuttering affects speech rhythm and flow, and prevalence estimates vary by age. According to the Cleveland Clinic, stuttering occurs in 1% to 2.4% of children and 0.3% to 1% of adults. Concepcion said he and his parents noticed the issue early. He worked to ensure the condition would not define him, and he now uses his platform to advocate for others facing similar challenges: “Seeing what I can do with my platform for people who may be going through the same thing or people who may be going through a different adversity, me seeing those comments and me being able to inspire people all over the world, it just means everything,” Concepcion said.

When the Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), Concepcion will again highlight speech-impediment awareness via custom cleats in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative. The receiver, a first-team All-American and a top contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, has leveraged his visibility to broaden the conversation about stuttering and related adversity.

Concepcion’s family played a central role in his football and speech journey. His father, Kevin Sr., was a standout high school athlete in Rochester, New York, played at the University of Buffalo and had stints in the Arena Football League and Indoor Football League. The elder Concepcion coached his son after the family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, when KC was about 5 years old.

The stutter runs in the family: Kevin Sr. also has the condition. The Cleveland Clinic notes a higher likelihood of stuttering when a parent or sibling stutters. KC and his parents enrolled him in speech therapy, which he said he stopped attending around middle school. He also recounted experiences of being bullied: “I’ve been picked on; I’ve been laughed at, I’ve probably heard every joke in the book,” Concepcion recalled.

Kevin Sr. told ESPN that coaching his son came naturally because of their shared experience: “It was easy for me to be able to help him,” he said. The family also faced disruption when Kevin Sr. was sentenced in 2017 to 7½ years in prison for drug trafficking, a period that overlapped much of KC’s adolescence.