NFL

Commanders beat Giants 24-21 on TNF in East Rutherford

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) held off the New York Giants (5-3-1) for a 24-21 victory Thursday night, according to Giants reporter Jordan Raanan and Commanders reporter John Keim.

The result delivered a much-needed NFC East win for Washington, which improved its standing in the division with the triumph, the reporters noted.

The matchup renewed a recent series between the two clubs; the last meeting, in Week 5, finished in a 27-27 tie after overtime, according to the same report.

Raanan and Keim provided highlights and perspective from opposite sides of the field, offering accounts of pivotal moments and performances across the roster during the late-night game.

The close finish extended a tightly contested NFC East stretch for both teams, with the Commanders taking the three-point victory in East Rutherford, as detailed by the Giants and Commanders beat reporters.

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