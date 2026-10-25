Falcons hand 49ers first loss, lead Week 7 social-media jabs

The Atlanta Falcons beat the San Francisco 49ers 29-20 on Sunday, handing San Francisco its first loss of the season. Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and Atlanta converted four turnovers into 13 points. Following the win, the Falcons posted a short postgame caption reading “Faithful to the A,” a direct play on the 49ers’ “Faithful to the Bay” motto.

New York escaped Houston in overtime, topping the Texans 27-21. Houston had closed within reach late to force extra time, but New York’s defense forced a three-and-out on Houston’s first possession of OT. After a 42-yard run by Cam Skattebo set the stage, Devin Singletary finished with a 30-yard touchdown to end the game.

The Giants leaned into the moment on social media, referencing Houston’s “battle red” uniforms with the caption “left them on red.” The team also posted an image morphing SpongeBob SquarePants’ body into a Texas silhouette with the caption “Wins are bigger in Texas,” and altered the H-E-B logo to read “W-I-N.”

Cleveland won at Tennessee, 27-24, on a 32-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt as time expired. The Browns took possession with 58 seconds remaining and, four plays later, Szmyt delivered the game-winner. The drive marked the fifth game-winning drive of the season for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the most by a Browns quarterback in a single season this century, according to ESPN Research.

The Browns also got in on the Week 7 trolling, posting a mock addition to Broadway in Nashville called the “Dawg Pound Saloon.” Between the Falcons, Giants and Browns, social-media jabs followed pivotal on-field moments across the NFL on Sunday.