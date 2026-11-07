Gio Reyna ruled out of USMNT after scoring, sidelined by Strasbourg injury

Gio Reyna has been ruled out of contention for the U.S. men’s national team after suffering an unspecified injury Friday while playing for Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, days after being named to the roster for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti. Reyna scored in the match in which he was injured before walking off the pitch and down the tunnel.

The 23-year-old had been enjoying regular minutes for his new club and had become a key figure for Strasbourg this season. Reyna logged 645 minutes across 10 appearances — the second-most minutes he has recorded in any single season — and led Strasbourg’s young squad among Europe’s big five leagues in chances created while ranking second on the team in total shots.

Reyna’s return to form helped cement a more consistent role with the U.S. national team. His World Cup selection drew attention after he had played a modest 577 minutes for Borussia Mönchengladbach across 2025-26, but U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino defended the decision, saying, “[He] can add different things to the team. He has the quality,” and, “I really trust in him.” Reyna scored at the World Cup and started for the U.S. in the September/October window.

The midfielder’s progress on and off the field has been noted. Nineteen-year-old striker Justin Ellis said he was “excited to play with Gio Reyna” ahead of a national team camp, and Reyna later provided the assist for Ellis’ first goal for the U.S. Reyna has acknowledged personal growth, saying earlier this year, “Obviously, a lot has changed. I just like to say, I matured and have grown up in many aspects of my life.”

Reyna’s career has been frequently interrupted by injury: muscle issues in 2025-26, a groin strain in 2024-25 and a hairline fracture in 2022-23. Since the 2021-22 season, he has missed 96 games for club and country, according to Transfermarkt. In his absence for the upcoming U.S. camp, in-form Stoke City midfielder Jack McGlynn will receive an opportunity with the national team.