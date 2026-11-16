Harbaugh, Minter meet amid mounting struggles for Chargers and Ravens

Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter, once one of college football’s most successful coach-coordinator pairings, will face each other Monday when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Baltimore Ravens. The game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.

Harbaugh unexpectedly hired Minter as Michigan’s defensive coordinator in January 2022 after Mike Macdonald left to join the Baltimore Ravens. Minter had previously been a defensive assistant in Baltimore from 2017-20 and was recommended for the Michigan role by both Macdonald and John Harbaugh.

Together at Michigan, Harbaugh and Minter won 50 of 63 games and captured the 2023 national championship. In 2024 they took their working relationship to the NFL when they were hired as head coach and defensive coordinator, respectively, by the Chargers, and they earned playoff berths in each of their two seasons working together.

In January, Minter was hired as the fourth head coach in Ravens history, replacing John Harbaugh, and Harbaugh then hired Western Michigan defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary to run the Chargers’ defense. In their first season apart, both coaches have struggled: the Chargers are 0-8 and the NFL’s only winless team, while the Ravens have dropped four straight and sit 4-5, last in the AFC North.

The Ravens have lost three consecutive games by more than 20 points for the first time in the franchise’s 31-year history amid ankle and wrist injuries to quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Chargers’ skid is tied for the fourth-longest by a team that made the playoffs the previous season. According to ESPN Analytics, Baltimore’s chance of reaching the playoffs has fallen to 3.5%, while Los Angeles has gone from a preseason 68% playoff probability to a 74% chance of securing a top-5 pick in the 2027 NFL draft.