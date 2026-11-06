Jalen Brunson guest-stars as Detective Jay Madison on Law & Order: SVU

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson made a guest appearance on Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, playing Detective Jay Madison in the episode titled “Forsaken.” In a scene with series lead Mariska Hargitay, Brunson’s father, Rick Brunson — identified in the show as the Knicks assistant coach — is briefly visible as Hargitay enters a restaurant where Brunson is seated at a bar.

In the exchange, Hargitay’s character congratulates Brunson on a promotion. Brunson’s character says he stayed focused, gave it everything and that matters worked out, then recounts a recent run-in with Rick in which Rick became upset, failed a .25 test and a search followed. After Brunson finishes, Hargitay thanks him and departs to take a phone call; the cameo lasts just under a minute.

Brunson addressed the role after scoring 33 points for the Knicks on Wednesday, calling the experience a strange but welcome opportunity and thanking Hargitay for the chance to appear on the show. NBC announced in September that Brunson would appear in the season’s fifth episode, and cameras filmed him on the SVU set in Brooklyn the day before that announcement, according to the network.

The appearance is one of several pop-culture outings for Brunson since leading the Knicks to their first championship in 53 years. He joined pop star Harry Styles on stage during a Halloween performance at Madison Square Garden, hosted Saturday Night Live on Sept. 26 with teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges joining him during his monologue, and took part in the opening segment of the Emmy Awards telecast hosted by Hargitay.

Hargitay, a Knicks fan, attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals when New York rallied from a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 at Madison Square Garden, a victory that helped the Knicks secure their first title since 1973. The two hugged on the court after the game and have since developed a friendship; Brunson supported Hargitay during her Broadway run of Every Brilliant Thing in June, and she appeared on Brunson’s parade bus with his father and wife. The Associated Press contributed to this report.