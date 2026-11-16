Kansas City Current beat Gotham 2-1 to reach NWSL Championship

NEW YORK — The Kansas City Current advanced to next Saturday’s NWSL Championship with a 2-1 semifinal victory over Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium, according to ESPN. Haley Hopkins scored in the final minutes to lift Kansas City and eliminate the defending champions and current NWSL Shield holders; the Current will face the Washington Spirit in the title match.

Players and coaches framed the win as payback. Defender Izzy Rodriguez told ESPN’s Futbol W earlier this week the rematch was “personal,” and teammate Michelle Cooper had used a similar rallying cry during the buildup. Hopkins said after the game that “there was an element of vengeance,” according to ESPN.

Both Kansas City goals came from set pieces, ESPN reported, including a first-half direct free kick curled around the wall by midfielder Croix Bethune. Temwa Chawinga, who missed last year’s playoff meeting with Gotham through injury, was on the field Sunday; ESPN said her presence helped Kansas City play its preferred style and exploit counterattacks.

Gotham entered the semifinal as the top seed but were hampered by injuries. Midfielder Rose Lavelle came off the bench at halftime because of calf and neck issues and provided an immediate spark, according to ESPN, but Gotham failed to register a shot on goal for the second straight match and only scored via an own goal. Forward Midge Purce said, “It’s not good enough,” and added, “we lost today because we weren’t the better team,” after her second-half cross led to Gotham’s goal, ESPN reported.

The result carried ironic weight for Kansas City, according to ESPN. A year earlier the Current had won the NWSL Shield with the most points in league history and a 21-point margin, only to be knocked out by the No. 8 seed Gotham in extra time while missing Chawinga. The 2026 season began unevenly for Kansas City under new head coach Chris Armas — who replaced Vlatko Andonovski when Andonovski moved to a sporting director role — and included a three-game losing streak and questions about personnel and injuries. Andonovski departed the club in August, a move that prompted public disappointment from players including Cooper and captain Lo’eau LaBonta, according to ESPN. On the field, Kansas City built momentum with a quarterfinal win over Angel City and carried it into the semifinal victory over Gotham.