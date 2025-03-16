March Madness 2025: Selection Sunday

Introduction

Selection Sunday 2025 is here, and the NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set! After months of intense regular-season and conference tournament action, the field of 68 has been revealed, with Alabama, Purdue, Houston, and UConn earning the four No. 1 seeds.

This year’s tournament promises drama, upsets, and standout performances as teams begin their quest for the Final Four in San Antonio. Here’s everything you need to know following the March 16 bracket reveal.

No. 1 Seeds – Regional Breakdown

East Region: Purdue (29-3) – Big Ten champions, led by Zach Edey.

Midwest Region: Houston (28-4) – Physical defense and depth will make them a tough out.

South Region: Alabama (27-5) – SEC title secured with elite guard play and perimeter shooting.

West Region: UConn (30-3) – Defending champs aiming to repeat with a balanced squad.

First Four Matchups (March 18–19)

📍 Dayton, OH will host the First Four games:

Xavier vs Texas (Midwest)

Arizona State vs Colorado State (West)

Virginia vs Indiana State (East)

VCU vs Drake (South)

Biggest Storylines to Watch

✅ Blue Blood Bubble Teams: Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina earned spots but face tough early matchups.

✅ Cinderella Watch: Florida Atlantic and Grand Canyon return after 2024 tournament runs.

✅ Conference Balance: Big Ten and SEC tied with the most bids (8 each), showing depth across regions.

✅ Player Spotlight: Purdue’s Zach Edey, UConn’s Tristen Newton, and Alabama’s Mark Sears will be key names to follow.

Bracket Tips

🧠 Don’t sleep on No. 10 seeds — they’ve pulled upsets in 5 of the last 6 tournaments.

🔥 Look for momentum teams like Memphis, Auburn, and Iowa State, who finished strong.

⚠️ Upset Watch: South Region looks especially volatile with offensive-heavy mid-majors.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 NCAA Tournament is stacked with talent, depth, and unpredictability. Whether you’re building a bracket or watching casually, this year’s field is one of the most exciting in recent memory.

📺 Tune in March 18 at 6 PM ET for the First Four, and let the madness begin!