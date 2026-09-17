Mike Clay’s top Week 2 touchdown projections, ranked by implied odds

Who will reach the end zone in Week 2? Whether for an anytime touchdown wager, a DFS lineup or simple curiosity, Mike Clay’s weekly projections include probabilities that players will score a touchdown, offering a data-driven look at likely scorers.

Clay’s model produces fantasy football projections for every game on the slate, and those projections include the chance each player will take the ball into the end zone, according to his system.

The top predicted scorers for Week 2 are presented in order of their implied odds, and each entry is paired with the anytime touchdown moneyline that DraftKings posted at the time of publication. The list is meant to show which players Clay’s projections see as most likely to score.

Implied odds translate the probability generated by Clay’s model into a moneyline figure. The projection system flags potential value by comparing those implied odds with the market line: an implied -150 versus a posted -110 would indicate an advantage according to the model, while an implied +110 compared with a -110 offer would reflect a disadvantage to be avoided.

For readers seeking current market prices, DraftKings is cited as the source for the anytime touchdown moneylines referenced; those lines were recorded at the time the projections were published. For the latest player prop pricing, consult DraftKings directly.