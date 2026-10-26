Mosimane’s second Bafana squad points to merit-based selection, not favouritism

When Pitso Mosimane returned as Bafana Bafana head coach, some observers feared his close ties to South African club football might undermine the meritocratic approach established under Hugo Broos. The 62-year-old’s second preliminary squad, however, suggests that the culture has been maintained or strengthened, according to the report.

Mosimane began his tenure with Africa Cup of Nations qualifying wins over Guinea and Eritrea and a friendly victory over Egypt. South Africa’s next AFCON qualifying fixtures are a double-header against Kenya on Nov. 13 and Nov. 17.

The squad shows several changes from the preliminary group Mosimane announced shortly after taking charge in early September. Chicago Fire’s Mbekezeli Mbokazi has returned from injury, and Aden McCarthy, Botiumelo Radiopane, Nqaba Xulu, Luke le Roux, Thalente Mbatha, Nkosikhona Radebe, Devin Titus and Thakasani Mbanjwa also received call-ups.

The report links many selections to recent club form: McCarthy has been a regular at centre-back for Sabah in the UEFA Champions League; Radiopane and Xulu have been scoring freely for Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay respectively; Titus has enjoyed a strong start at MAS Fes in Morocco; Mbatha is returning from injury; le Roux has joined Cercle Brugge after limited game time at Portsmouth; Radebe provides a right-back option from an in-form AmaZulu while Khuliso Mudau remains on the mend; and Mbanjwa has been rewarded for a strong start in goal for Golden Arrows.

Notable absentees include Yanela Mbuthuma and Shandre Campbell, both described as having experienced dips in form since the last international break. The report also notes Mosimane cut two players he had previously given opportunities to after they had been largely overlooked by Broos, a move described as indicating a willingness to operate without fear or favour.

The piece draws parallels between the momentum Mosimane has generated and the early months of Broos’ tenure. It recalls Broos leading Bafana to third place at AFCON 2023 and into the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, and places him alongside Clive Barker among South Africa’s most successful coaches.