NFL News: Gurley’s Beef With Rams Continues, The XFL Shuts Down, Brady’s Trademarks, and More!

All of your news from around the NFL this past week.

This week in the NFL, we got ourselves an old fashioned player-team beef starting up. The Los Angeles Rams chose to cut Todd Gurley last month, and what started out as a normal business decision has turned into an all-out petty war, Gurley was at it again on Twitter calling out his former team for not getting paid yet. Gurley was picked up by the Falcons just days after he was cut from Los Angeles.

In other football news, the NFL’s only competition appears to be shutting down amid the COVID-19 virus. XFL officials originally said they had every intention of returning for a second season next year, but it looks like that changed rapidly. The league shut down operations on Friday morning and laid off its staff with no plans to return in 2021. A short run for what turned out to be a pretty fun alternative to the NFL.

In draft news, QB prospect Tua Tagovailoa submitted a virtual Pro Day to teams this week. The Alabama standout is on a journey back from hip surgery that cut his final season short with the Crimson Tide. The hope is that his virtual Pro Day will allow teams to get a look at him and hopefully give him a shot at a higher pick in the draft.

On to another Quarterback, Tom Brady is already making moves in Tampa Bay. The newest Buc’ is already trade-marking Tompa Bay and Tampa Brady in hopes of selling merchandise while he plays in Florida. Not a bad way to make money while you’re already making a ton of money.

And finally, the Texans are once again making a trade involving a wide receiver. This time, Houston will be receiving WR Brandon Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a second-round pick and a future fourth-rounder. This comes after the team traded DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in exchange for David Johnson and a few picks.

Written by Brook Smith

