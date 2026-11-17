EAGAN, Minn. — Kevin O’Connell and Kirk Cousins leaned on a familiar, deferential partnership last week when they rejoined at the trade deadline, a dynamic that helped the Vikings to a 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

According to ESPN, O’Connell and Cousins first developed a courteous Minnesota-style relationship in 2022, with O’Connell cautious not to overstep and Cousins careful about imposing on a first-time head coach. O’Connell said he initially planned a light schematic burden because “I did not want him coming in here feeling like the weight of the world was on his shoulders in Week 1.”

Cousins described the balancing act of when to speak up and when to defer, saying, “I’ve changed playcallers 11 times,” and noting he was mindful of appearing uncoachable. Still, he acknowledged a few moments when he told the staff, “I would be more comfortable doing this,” before settling on an approach that blended his instincts with O’Connell’s plan.

The game plan leaned toward quicker options. O’Connell called six wide receiver screens after calling 12 in the Vikings’ first eight games combined. Cousins averaged 5.3 air yards per throw, the team’s second-lowest figure in a game this season. O’Connell said the shorter approach reflected a desire not to ask the quarterback to have all the answers immediately, adding that Cousins’ poise in absorbing the plan encouraged him to keep adding layers.

The play-calling balance produced key moments. Screens helped set up the decisive score when Cousins bought time with fakes to both sidelines before hitting tight end Gavin Bartholomew over the middle for a 20-yard touchdown. Earlier, Cousins converted two third-and-longs with a 38-yard touchdown to Myles Price and a 24-yard completion to Tai Felton. O’Connell said he repeatedly checked in with Cousins, who generally agreed to go with what the staff believed would give the team the best chance.