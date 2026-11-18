LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams entered their bye week with quarterback Matthew Stafford recovering and expecting to stay in touch with coach Sean McVay. Stafford and McVay are ahead of their sixth bye together, and Stafford said they will be texting about how to move forward and help the team become its best version.

McVay described the bye as an opportunity to get recharged and to consider adjustments to the offense. Speaking Sunday after the win over the Arizona Cardinals, he said the extra time allows him to think about new iterations and creative ideas based on availability of players.

The Week 10 game offered a glimpse of that adaptability. The Rams were without Puka Nacua (knee/toe), Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (hamstring/ankle), and ran just three plays out of 11 personnel despite having used that grouping on 53 percent of their plays entering the game. Los Angeles leaned into 13 personnel and also employed 20 personnel on 17 plays, which NFL Next Gen Stats credited with 197 yards and a touchdown. The team even ran a play out of 21 personnel. Since Adams’ Week 6 injury, the Rams have leaned on running backs Blake Corum and Kyren Williams; over the four games without Adams they outrushed opponents 653-175, a 478-yard advantage that ESPN Research identified as the largest four-game differential for the franchise since 1984, the Eric Dickerson season. On Sunday the Rams rushed for 202 yards, with Corum recording 100 yards and a touchdown, his sixth straight game with a score and a career-high 20 touches. Corum said sharing the backfield with Williams felt great and that he was excited to be on the field together.

McVay will have 10 days between games, including a five-day period before players return, to prepare for a Week 12 home game against the Green Bay Packers at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix the night before Thanksgiving. The Rams, Packers and Seattle Seahawks all enter the Week 11 bye at 6-4, and the head-to-head meeting could factor into tiebreakers. According to ESPN’s FPI, the Rams have a 47.1 percent chance to make the playoffs while the Packers’ chances dropped to 33.3 percent after a Week 10 loss.

McVay said the team is accustomed to early-season adversity and that experience has helped. ESPN Analytics lists the Rams as having the hardest second-half schedule, yet in the previous three seasons Los Angeles went a combined 23-7 after the bye, including a 7-1 stretch in 2023 after a 3-6 start and a 9-3 run in 2024 after a 1-4 start. McVay added that those challenges have calloused the team the right way.