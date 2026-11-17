Kyle McCord completed 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards and scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown in his first NFL start Sunday, but the Miami Dolphins fell 24-22 to the Indianapolis Colts. The 2025 sixth-round pick was in his first game action for Miami after the team acquired him in August following the preseason.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley praised McCord’s demeanor after a rough sequence at the start of the second half, when Indianapolis recovered a strip sack in the end zone to take a 21-7 lead. “Love his composure. I like our team’s composure and resiliency, and I thought Kyle was a great example of that today,” Hafley said. He added there were positives to build on and areas that need correction.

McCord’s day included several notable plays, including a 31-yard completion to Malik Washington that Next Gen Stats put at a 20.9 percent completion probability. Washington tracked the ball with one hand and came down with the catch near the sideline. McCord also connected on a 38-yard pass to Caleb Douglas on third-and-13, which set up his rushing touchdown two plays later.

Douglas finished as Miami’s top receiver Sunday with three catches for 71 yards on eight targets and leads all rookies in receiving yards per game at 61.2. Douglas told the Miami Herald that McCord was “very calm, very poised” in his first start. Hafley said Douglas gives quarterbacks a reliable target and praised his ability to make contested catches and break tackles, adding that the connection between McCord and Douglas was encouraging.

Starter Malik Willis remains on injured reserve until at least Week 14 with a groin injury that Hafley said extended into his core. As of Monday, Hafley said there were no plans for Willis to undergo surgery, though that could change. For at least the next three games, Hafley said McCord’s focus will be on development and improving week to week. McCord called the debut a “learning experience” and said he felt capable of running the Dolphins’ entire offensive playbook while maintaining his usual weekly preparation.