Tarik Skubal reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, including about $30 million in deferrals, a deal that fell before Thanksgiving as teams pushed ahead of a looming collective bargaining deadline, according to Cot’s Contracts database and published reports.

The November spending surge pushed more than $700 million in free-agent commitments for the month, with the Skubal deal accounting for roughly three-fifths of that total, according to the Cot’s Contracts data cited in the analysis.

Projection work cited in the piece suggests that, if healthy, Skubal could add about 36 WAR to his career total. His career rate has been 4.7 WAR per 30 starts, rising to 6.2 WAR per 30 starts since 2023. The analysis also notes that no other pitcher on the open market approaches that projected impact; the next-highest remaining starter in the forecast was Trevor Rogers at 14.2.

The signing immediately altered the Mets’ rotation outlook. Prior to the Skubal news, the Mets were ranked 12th in the author’s rotation rankings; afterwards they rose to sixth. The projected staff now features Nolan McLean alongside Skubal, with Sean Manaea and Christian Scott rounding out the core and depth options including Zac Thornton, Jonah Tong, potential return of Tylor Megill and minor-league option Jonathan Santucci.

Analytical projections also show material statistical gains: the Mets’ rotation K/9 rose from 9.0 to 9.71, moving to second in MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, and joining the Brewers, Phillies and Yankees among the projected top five. The staff’s command ranking improved from 11th to fifth, walk rate from 24th to 15th, and a park-neutral runs-allowed projection fell from 728 to 670, according to the analysis. The piece notes the Dodgers were the incumbents in the Skubal pursuit and did not land him.