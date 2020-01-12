Titans News: Shocking Upset In Baltimore Ends Ravens Season

And just like that, there will be no more Lamar Jackson.

A shocking upset took place in Baltimore on Saturday night, with the Tennessee Titans defeating the no. 1 seed Ravens 28-12.

Notably, Lamar Jackson threw for 365 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 143. Still, he turned the ball over three times and was mostly contained between the 20’s by the Titans defense. Following the game, Jackson was classy and subdued in his press conference.

"We're going to get ready for next year." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/RPXcZ2fzyg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2020

Undeniably, the Titans have a system going that works.

Running back Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to run for greater than 180 yards in three games straight. In addition to their tight defense that shut down the Ravens’ attack, they simply run the ball and don’t let quarterback Ryan Tannehill get into a situation where he makes mistakes. Henry even threw a touchdown to really seal the victory.

It might not be the most exciting method in the sport today, but the Titans are hot and confident. Moreover, this game ended up reminding me a little bit of the 2001 game where the Ravens knocked the Titans out in Nashville.

Baltimore just couldn’t seem to get anything going and found themselves in a 14-0 hole before they really got their feet underneath them.

Obviously, it’s been a fun season covering the presumptive MVP Jackson. I wanted to see him advance, but he’s now 0-2 in playoff games. Without question, Baltimore felt the loss of a banged up Mark Ingram; who spent a lot of the game on the sidelines with an injured calf.

After completing of the most shocking upsets in recent NFL playoff history, the Titans will await the winner of the Texans-Chiefs game tomorrow to play for a trip to the Super Bowl.