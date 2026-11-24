LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders rallied for a 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday when Drew Stevens drilled a 28-yard field goal as time expired, halting Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak. The win was Washington’s second straight and its third in the last four games, improving the club to 4-5-1.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels engineered the decisive drive with just two throws — gains of 23 and 42 yards into tight windows — to move the Commanders into field-goal range. Daniels finished with 289 yards passing and 55 yards rushing and produced a 47-yard run during the game, according to John Keim.

Washington’s defense played a central role in the upset, holding the NFL’s hottest offense to 20 points. The unit regularly used the blitz against Joe Burrow, who was 8-of-16 for 59 yards when pressured. The Commanders also limited receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase to a combined seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, Keim wrote.

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt returned from a groin injury and contributed 54 yards on 13 carries while catching two passes for 23 yards. Keim noted Croskey-Merritt had posted 82 yards on 11 carries in his previous outing before the injury. Washington faces the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox with a chance to reach .500.

The Bengals (7-3) saw their midseason momentum stall. Cincinnati’s offense was ineffective in the second half as Washington scored on six straight drives, including the game-winning field goal, and the Bengals managed just 31 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Edge rusher Boye Mafe recorded three sacks in the first half — the first player this season to do so — and has had a sack in six of his last seven games, according to Ben Baby. Rookie tight end Jack Endries finished with four catches for 33 yards. Cincinnati returns home to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.