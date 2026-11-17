Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring Newcastle United centre back Malick Thiaw, according to Sky Germany. The 25-year-old Germany international has established himself as a key figure in Newcastle’s defence but could be available next summer, with the Magpies reportedly set to demand at least €80 million for his signature.

Newcastle are not expected to entertain offers in the January window for left back Lewis Hall despite long‑standing interest from United, The Telegraph reports. The 22‑year‑old was the subject of an enquiry from Manchester United last summer before signing a new long‑term contract with Newcastle in September.

Elsewhere, AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has been offered to AC Milan and Juventus, Calciomercato has reported. The 25‑year‑old USMNT forward, who is under contract at Monaco until June 2028, was put forward to both clubs by agent Jorge Mendes after a proposed €40 million move to Everton collapsed at the end of the last transfer window. Balogun is reportedly open to a move to Serie A.

Real Madrid are weighing a move to bring midfielder Chema Andrés back to the club, TEAMtalk reports. The 21‑year‑old, who came through Madrid’s youth ranks and left in 2025, has impressed since arriving at VfB Stuttgart in the summer, but any deal could be complicated by uncertainty over his contractual situation and Brighton’s previous disputes about a potential re‑signing option.

Barcelona have placed Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol on their radar, according to AS. The 24‑year‑old Croatia international has developed into one of Europe’s top young defenders, though Barcelona believe a transfer would be unlikely unless Gvardiol pushes to leave amid the fallout from City’s financial charges.