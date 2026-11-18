The seventh instalment of the Premier League MVP rankings revisits which players are most important to the division’s leading clubs. The series, which produced a sixth list in March 2026, uses a straightforward blend of ability and tactical importance to rank the top 15 players at each club, giving weight to consistency, availability and positional influence, according to the latest rankings.

The methodology is designed to reflect realistic squad construction: 15 places are used to allow for positions that are not fully settled, and long-term injury absences are noted separately rather than counted against a player. Eligibility requires at least 250 minutes across Premier League, Champions League and League Cup action. The process consulted club experts and relied on Opta statistics alongside Gradient Sports grades and physical data to support the conclusions.

There are notable changes this cycle. Tottenham Hotspur have been excluded from the rankings after an extended period of poor form, while Manchester United remain included — the piece notes United finished third last season. The Manchester City section has been significantly reworked, described as very different because an earnest club conversation about them currently feels all but impossible.

Arsenal’s entry reflects a distinctive summer: 2026 spending was more measured and focused on quality rather than depth compared with 2025. On paper that might have suggested stability, but returning attackers and a spate of defensive injuries produced considerable upheaval in the club’s top 15. Several prominent names missed the cut: William Saliba has not played a minute so far this season; Martín Zubimendi, Piero Hincapié and Viktor Gyökeres have seen their roles reduced and did not make the list. Cristhian Mosquera, Eberechi Eze and Max Dowman are also absent, and Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli left the club over the summer.

New to Arsenal’s top 15 at No. 15 is Christos Tzolis. Signed in the summer to occupy Trossard’s left-wing role, he made a quick start in the Community Shield and has contributed both goals and assists early on, according to the rankings.