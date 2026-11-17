Relebohile Mofokeng scored two late goals to secure a 2-1 away win for South Africa against Kenya in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifying on Tuesday, but too many teammates were “not on the same wavelength,” the report said.

Oswin Appollis produced several promising moments, including a 35th-minute free kick that found Mofokeng. The striker took a touch and fired a fierce shot that goalkeeper Bryne Odhiambo Omondi saved; that was the closest the visitors came to scoring in the first half, according to the report.

Appollis had other opportunities, notably from the edge of the box in the 60th minute, but did not match Mofokeng’s clinical finishing. Mofokeng’s growth in that department was noted as a continuation of progress since his move to Union Saint-Gilloise from Orlando Pirates. Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster, the latter replacing Rayners from the bench, failed to get into enough goalscoring positions. Rayners also lost control of the ball when rounding the goalkeeper late in the first half.

Defensively, Bafana Bafana were described as solid in open play but vulnerable on set pieces and aerial situations. The team conceded from a late free-kick by Ryan Ogam that rolled through a crowd of bodies and were forced to clear Sylvester Owino’s effort off the line minutes later. Those lapses left the side’s qualifying fate hanging by fine margins, according to the report.

Head coach Pitso Mosimane, who indicated a month before his official return that he believes South Africa can win the AFCON in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, was reportedly irked by criticism over not starting Mbekezeli Mbokazi in Friday’s 2-2 home draw. Even after Mbokazi’s late introduction and a three-centre-back setup, set-piece defending remained an issue. The late addition of Siyanda Ndlovu on the wing provided a spark that helped swing the match, and while Mosimane’s tactics were judged mostly correct on Tuesday, the team has work to do ahead of a March away qualifier with Guinea and a potential AFCON campaign.