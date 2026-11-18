CINCINNATI — After the final whistle confirmed the United States men’s national team’s 2-0 win over Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, Mauricio Pochettino was officially no longer the USMNT manager and was now the manager of Manchester United, according to the match report. He stayed on the field to savor the moment, hugging players, coaches and U.S. Soccer executives JT Batson and Oguchi Onyewu, and posed for a photo with the entire U.S. staff.

Pochettino completed a postgame news conference in which he said the U.S. players will “achieve big things,” and then gave one last team talk in the locker room, the report said. There was happiness over the victory and sadness that he would not continue with the national-team journey. Forward Folarin Balogun said the sendoff produced tears, calling it “floodworks for many people,” and captain Tyler Adams said Pochettino had to “calm himself when it got too emotional.”

The U.S. entered the second leg with a six-goal cushion from the first match and managed the result while still producing quality finishes, according to the report. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with a bicycle kick from Weston McKennie’s cross in the 25th minute. Julian Hall doubled the lead just before halftime after taking down McKennie’s lofted pass and lifting his shot over goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre. The aggregate score finished 8-0.

Fans gave Pochettino a largely celebratory farewell, chanting “Poch-e-tti-no” and hearing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” over the stadium speakers as he applauded the crowd, the match report said. Nicknamed “The Sheriff” during his playing days, Pochettino adopted a cinematic, lawman role on Tuesday, signaling that his work with the national team was complete as he prepared to move to Manchester United. He left less than three months after signing a new contract with U.S. Soccer.

The exit was notable in historical context, the report added, because none of the U.S. men’s full-time predecessors in the modern era departed on their own terms. Some, such as Bora Milutinovic and Bruce Arena (version 1.0), were nudged aside, while others like Steve Sampson, Jurgen Klinsmann and Arena (version 2.0) were pushed out. Midfielder Weston McKennie, speaking before Tuesday’s match, framed the departure plainly: “That’s football, and that’s the world of football,” he said.