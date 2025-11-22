Seahawks Place Rookie WR Tory Horton on Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks have placed rookie wide receiver Tory Horton on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. The move sidelines the first-year wideout for at least four weeks, in accordance with NFL IR rules, and deals a blow to the team’s receiving corps as the season progresses.

Horton, who joined the Seahawks earlier this year, made an immediate impression with his route running and playmaking ability. Although specific stats have not been disclosed, his performance reportedly stood out during team practices and early game action. As a rookie, Horton had been carving out a role in the offense, contributing both on offense and special teams.

Originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent or late-round pick (exact draft details undisclosed), Horton developed into a promising player within head coach Mike Macdonald’s new system. His absence adds to the challenges faced by a Seattle squad seeking consistency in a competitive NFC West.

The nature of Horton’s injury has not been publicly disclosed, and the team has not provided a timeline for his return beyond the mandatory IR stint. NFL rules require a player placed on injured reserve to miss a minimum of four games before becoming eligible to return to practice and subsequently to game action if designated.

With Horton sidelined, the depth chart at wide receiver will likely see increased roles for supporting players behind the starters. The Seahawks may also consider elevating a receiver from the practice squad or making a roster move to address the vacancy.

Seattle continues its season with playoff aspirations, and keeping the receiving unit productive will be a key focus. Horton’s potential return later in the season could provide a boost down the stretch, depending on his recovery progress.

Further updates on Horton’s condition will likely be provided by the team as more information becomes available.