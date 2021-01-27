NFL News: The Lions Have Agreed to Part Ways With Franchise QB Matthew Stafford

The Matthew Stafford era in Detroit appears to be coming to an end. The latest news out of the NFL is that the Lions and Stafford have agreed to part ways and that Detroit will explore a trade for the veteran QB this offseason.

The conversations between the 2 sides were reportedly healthy and productive, with Stafford looking for a fresh start. The Lions hiring on head coach Dan Campbell and a new GM in Brad Holmes lined up with the timing of Stafford wanting to hit the reset button. Detroit owning the 7th pick in the 2021 draft certainly makes that easier.

Stafford has spent his entire career in Detroit after being taken number 1 overall in the 2009 draft. He owns franchise records in passing yards and touchdown passes despite playing through some intense injuries over the course of his 12-year career, and playing under 4 different head coaches. Stafford has not won a playoff game with Detroit.

A trade for Stafford would likely happen before the 5th day of the 2021 league year in March. That is when he is owed a $10 million roster bonus. A trade of Stafford would yield a savings of $14 million in cap space and $20 million in cash for the Lions.

Stafford has 2 years and $43 million remaining on his contract, which is a steep discount for a player of his caliber. The Patriots, Colts, and Saints all enter the 2021 season without a real QB to line up under center at the moment. The Broncos, Panthers, and Washington Football Team are also teams with question marks at signal-caller.