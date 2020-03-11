NFL News: Tom Brady Headed to Hollywood After His Football Career

We are now over a month removed from the Superbowl, and we still have no idea where Tom Brady is playing. His teammate Julian Edelman thinks he will be returning to New England, while his wife admitted she had no idea at all. But we now know that Tom Brady will be headed to Hollywood…someday.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the star quarterback announced that he was launching 199 Productions- a multiplatform company.

I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions. When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000,… Posted by Tom Brady on Monday, March 9, 2020

Brady is partnering with Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He will be joining on with their non-fiction wing at AGBO Films, Wonderburst. The post announced that they had “assembled a slate of development projects that include several with Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others.”. Tom is well known for having a strict and regimented diet and workout routine.

The name of the company is obviously a reference to Brady’s draft position. He was the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft by the Patriots out of Michigan. He went on to win six Superbowl rings and surpass countless NFL records in the process.

Where will he play this year? That’s anyone’s guess, but we know when he’s done, he will be in Hollywood. Maybe he can play with the Chargers and do both? Stay tuned…